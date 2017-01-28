Lady Monarchs complete a Texas sweep with a 62-47 win over North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion women's basketball team outscored North Texas, 27-13, in the fourth quarter to propel the Lady Monarchs to a 62-47 victory on Saturday evening at the Ted Constant Center on Alumni Night.

"For us, we knew it was going to be a battle," said head coach Karen Barefoot. "I'm proud of our team and how we stayed with it. We had so many players step up for us."

Old Dominion (10-10, 5-4 C-USA) held North Texas (6-14, 3-6 C-USA) to a season-low 15 field goals and 25.9 field goal percentage, as the Mean Green's 25.9 percent was the lowest clip allowed by ODU this season and the 47 points tied for the lowest scoring total ODU has allowed.

Offensively, Annika Holopainen led four Lady Monarchs in double figures with a season-high 17 points. Ashley Jackson added 12 points, a career-high eight rebounds and four assists and Destinee Young recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. Jennie Simms was the fourth player in double figures with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

After three low-scoring quarters, ODU led by two at 35-33 heading into the final quarter. The Lady Monarchs then utilized a 9-0 rally midway through the fourth quarter, as ODU outscored by 14 in the final segment.

In the fourth quarter, ODU shot 75.0 percent from the field, while holding the Mean Green to 25.9 percent shooting.

"The fourth quarter was a big deal for us," said Barefoot. "We changed up some defenses and really got them off balance and got some transition points, which was key for us."

Overall, ODU shot 46.8 percent as a team and held North Texas its season low in field goal percentage at 25.9 percent. ODU outrebounded UNT, 37-36, and held a 30-17 advantage in points in the paint. Individually, MaKayla Timmons added two points, three rebounds and a season-high five assists.

UP NEXT

The Lady Monarchs return to the road for the first time in three weeks, as they travel to the Sunshine State to take on FIU on Feb. 2 on national TV (beIN) and Florida Atlantic on Feb. 4.