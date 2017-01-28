NORFOLK, Va. – Construction is underway for the new Broad Creek Anchor Branch Library.

The new library is located on 1425 Norchester Avenue off E. Princess Anne Road, next to the recently opened Richard Bowling Elementary School.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, members of City Council and the Norfolk Public Library broke ground on the library on September 13, 2016.

The new library will offer a children’s area, public computers, meeting spaces and more.

The construction is expected to be completed in December 2017.