Utility work to affect traffic in two areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sewer line maintenance and repairs will affect traffic in two locations over the weekend – Virginia Beach Boulevard from Kings Grant Road to Mustang Trail, and Princess Anne Road near the intersection of Newtown Road.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, on Virginia Beach Boulevard, two eastbound lanes will be closed between Kings Grant Road and North Lynnhaven Road, and three eastbound lanes will be closed from North Lynnhaven Road to Mustang Trail. Yorktown Avenue will be closed to through traffic and detoured via North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, one eastbound lane of Princess Anne Road will be closed near the intersection of Newtown Road.

Weather permitting, the work at each location is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and be completed by 11 p.m. Advance warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the utility work