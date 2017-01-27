Trump’s possible Mexican import tax could affect the beloved avocado

The U.S. is expected to get about 80% of its avocado supply from Mexico, according to Tom Bellamore, president of the California Avocado Commission.

CNN Money reports only 10% of the country’s demand is met by domestically-grown avocados and most of that supply is from California.

Chile, Peru, and the Dominican Republic supply the remainder of the percent.

The U.S. cannot meet consumers’ demand for the beloved avocado, CNN Money said.

On Thursday President Trump brought up the possibility of taxing all Mexican imports 20% in order to pay for the border wall.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the tax is one of multiple ideas under consideration.

If the tax does get put into action, avocado lovers could be paying more for their guacamole.