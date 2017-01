Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The "big game" is quickly approaching and whether you are rooting for your favorite team or just watching the commercials, it’s important to start getting prepared.

As a former NFL All Pro punter for the New York Giants and member of the Giants Super Bowl winning teams (Super Bowls XXI and XXV), Sean Landeta knows a thing or two about how to celebrate a game.

On Coast Live Sean showcases some tasty food and beverages and cool must-haves for football fanatics.