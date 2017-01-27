See what it’s like to fly high inside with iFly on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There is a way to go skydiving without having to go up in an airplane and our own April and Cheryl got a chance to experience it for themselves at iFly.

It's the two year anniversary of iFLY VA Beach's doors being open to the public and they want you to help celebrate Saturday, January 28th with cake, games, prizes, music and a chance to win a FREE Family Package. The celebration is open to the public, reservations are required to fly.

Saturday, January 28th: 12 PM - 5 PM

iFLY (Virginia Beach)

2412 Pacific Ave

Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

