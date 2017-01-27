Live now: President Trump attends swearing in of Secretary of Defense, Gen. Mattis

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

ARLINGTON, Va. – President Trump will partake in the Ceremony Swearing – In of the secretary of defense , Gen. Mattis on Friday.

The event will be at the Pentagon in Arlington at 4 p.m.

The final vote to confirm retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to run the Department of Defense was 98-1.

The retired general nicknamed “Mad Dog” and known for once quipping that it’s “fun to shoot some people” is known for leading the Battle of Fallujah in Iraq and is widely respected on Capitol Hill.