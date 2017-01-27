Norfolk serial robber arrested thanks to Crime Line tips

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police detectives have caught a man responsible for robbing four local businesses in two days.

David Silverthorn, 51, was arrested Tuesday, January 24 after police received numerous Crime Line tips.

Police say Silverthorn robbed the Walgreens at 8609 Tidewater Drive on Sunday evening at 7:20 p.m. and ten minutes later, he robbed the McDonald’s at 8402 Tidewater Drive.

On Monday, Silverthorn robbed the Taco Bell at 227 E. Little Creek Road around 9 a.m. and the Beach Bay Food Store at 9505 First View Street around 9:30 a.m.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Silverthorn has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.