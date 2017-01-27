Norfolk serial robber arrested thanks to Crime Line tips

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police detectives have caught a man responsible for robbing four local businesses in two days.

serial-robberDavid Silverthorn, 51, was arrested Tuesday, January 24 after police received numerous Crime Line tips.

Police say Silverthorn robbed the Walgreens at 8609 Tidewater Drive on Sunday evening at 7:20 p.m. and ten minutes later, he robbed the McDonald’s at 8402 Tidewater Drive.

On Monday, Silverthorn robbed the Taco Bell at 227 E. Little Creek Road around 9 a.m. and the Beach Bay Food Store at 9505 First View Street around 9:30 a.m.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Silverthorn has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

 