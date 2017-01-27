Newport News Police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Gustavia Davis, 86, is a black female last seen Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m. Her family reported that she left to go to First Baptist Church of Denbigh on Campbell Lane for choir practice.

She was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with Virginia tag VFT-5854. She never arrived at church and has not returned home.

Anyone who may know any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police.