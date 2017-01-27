Missing grandmother identified as last Gatlinburg wildfire victim

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A missing grandmother was identified as the 14th victim in the Gatlinburg wildfires, according to News Channel 11.

Family Members said DNA samples confirmed that the remains found were of Pamela Johnson.

Johnson’s granddaughter Karyssa Dalton posted on Facebook sating the DNA samples were her grandmother’s, News Channel 11 reports.

The 59-year-old lived in Gatlinburg for 15 years and she worked as a clerk.

Johnson was last seen leaving work November 28.

Two juveniles were charged with starting the wildfires in East Tennessee that killed 14 people.