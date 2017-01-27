Meet Joe, the Special Olympics athlete dancing his way into your heart

Meet Joe.

The 8-year-old Special Olympics bowler loves to dance and has a passion for life.

Joe has an unidentified genetic syndrome. His mom, Lia, said he has what doctors have called “a constellation of issues” — intellectual disability, short stature, low muscle tone, difficulty with coordination and balance and completely nonverbal communication but the testing has not turned up a specific diagnosis to help explain it all.

Despite what might be setbacks for others, Joe keeps his head high and inspires others with his attitude.

Joe’s mom shared, “Joe, we all want to join you in spontaneous kitchen dancing! We want to partake in your energy and fun spirit. No matter what comes your way, you know how to hold your head high and keep on dancing. May your joy and zest for living always be strong.”

