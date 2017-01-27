Man wanted on warrants out of James City County caught in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 36-year-old man wanted on robbery warrants out of James City County was caught Wednesday.

Michael Joevone Vanhook was wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery that occurred on October 5th, 2015 in James City County.

On January 22, officers spotted Vanhook as a passenger in a vehicle in the area of Warwick Boulevard. When officers conducted a traffic stop on the car, Vanhook ran from the car. As police started to chase him, they saw him holding the waistband of his pants, and heard a gunshot.

Witnesses told officers that Vanhook had thrown a handgun, which was recovered and appeared to have been fired.

After the incident warrants were obtained for Vanhook in Newport News for for Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Concealed Carry, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm within 1000 feet of a School and Firearm by Felon.

On January 25, detectives took Vanhook into custody without incident in the 400 block of Savage Drive.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 23.

