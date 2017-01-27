Man arrested for January 24 robbery, shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say is responsible for a robbery and shooting that occurred January 21.

Police say they responded to the 700 block of Nansemond Drive around 2:30 p.m. that day. The victim told police he was outside when he was approached by the suspect, who robbed him and shot him in the face.

Detectives identified 24-year-old Xzavier Darien Thomas as the suspect. He was taken into custody on January 24 without incident. He is charged with Robbery, Malicious Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.