First Warning Forecast: Cooler temperatures settle in

Cooler temperatures settle in….The warm weather we’ve seen over the past couple of days is going a way for a while. Much cooler weather is settling in over the next few days.

As we move through our Friday, expect chilly conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the west between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. We may see a few more clouds later this evening and tonight, but we’ll remain dry. Lows will be in the lower 30s. Winds will blow in from the west between 5 and 10 mph.

On Saturday, expect sun and clouds across the area. Highs will be in the upper 40s. A few more clouds will build in for Sunday ahead of a fast-moving cold front from the northwest. Highs will be in the upper 40s. As the front slides through the area into Monday, a little moisture may develop along it, which could produce a few snowflakes. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 40s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Chilly and Windy. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sun and Clouds. Chilly and Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1998 Flash Flooding: Eastern Coastal, Southeast Virginia

1998 Winter Weather – Nor’easter, Heavy rain & high winds along coast

2011 1-3 inches snow south central VA, Lower MD Eastern Shore

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

