Defending CAA Champions William & Mary hold first baseball practice

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The tarp is off, and the diamond is fresh. On Friday, William & Mary began their conference title defense, holding their first practice of the 2017 season. "It's cold," says senior infielder Ryder Miconi, "But it's good to be back out here."

The Tribe won the 2016 CAA Championship in thrilling fashion, advancing to the NCAA tournament, and ultimately losing to Virginia. "I think it's big that we got there," junior infielder Cullen Large said. "For the guys that have been there, they know what it feels like and we want to get back, for the new guys, we want them to have that same feeling." Coaches have predicted William & Mary to finish second in the conference this season. The Tribe have finished first or second in the league in three of the past four seasons.

Experience won't be hard to come by, as they return 24 players from last seasons team, and have a Preseason All-CAA selection in senior infielder Ryder Miconi.

William & Mary opens the season at 2016 College World Series participant Florida on February 17th.