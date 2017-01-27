DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Tuesday 01/31 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Legion of Doom” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

TAKING RISKS — The Legends are determined to find and rescue Rip (Arthur Darvill), but first must focus on locating the Spear of Destiny. Stein (Victor Garber) thinks he has the perfect person to help but knows involving her will be risky. Meanwhile, Malcom Merlyn (guest star John Barrowman) and Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) realize that Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher) is pitting them against each other. Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Franz Drameh and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Eric Laneuville directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marc Guggenheim (#210). Original airdate 1/31/2017.