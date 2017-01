Calling all chocoholics – January 27 is Chocolate Cake Day!

The origins of the day are unclear, but it seems like a pretty good excuse to indulge in the sweet treat.

Here are a few recipes:

Slow cooker chocolate lava cake

For all of our vegan or lactose-intolerant friends, here’s a non-dairy version:

And if you have a gluten allergy, you don’t have to miss out on the action either!