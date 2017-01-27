Bike helmet not recommended to use because of safety risk

Consumer Reports has advised people not to buy a bike helmet because a potential safety risk.

The Pro-Tech City Lite helmet failed a routine bike helmet safety test inside a Consumer Reports’ lab.

The chin straps and buckle that keep the helmet secure on someone’s head in the event of an accident failed to function properly in three out of four of the helmets tested, Consumer Reports said.

In one of the tests, the buckle broke and in two other tests a strap broke loose from the body of the helmet.

These tests simulated what might happen during an accident.

Consumer Reports said Pro-Tech plans to recall the City Lite helmet and said it will work with federal regulators on an appropriate remedy.

The helmet is still for sale at this time in the U.S. and Canada.