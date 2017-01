SEAFORD, Va. – A 6-year-old brought a gun to school on Friday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The student attended Seaford Elementary School.

Deputies were called to the school where they found an older gun in the child’s backpack.

Deputies say there is no reason to believe the student intended to harm anyone.

The investigation is ongoing and no child was targeted or in danger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A student reported the incident to officials.