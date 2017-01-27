15-year-old leads Chesapeake Police on chase in stolen car

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police perused a vehicle Friday night after attempting a traffic stop and the driver did not comply.

Chesapeake Police say at 9:35 p.m. the traffic stop was attempted in the intersection of Parkside Drive and Campostella Road.

When the tags of the vehicle were run police said they came back as stolen.

The driver was a 15-year-old and led police into Norfolk in the chase which ended at East Princess Ann Road and Salter Street in Norfolk.

Police say there was no property damage or injuries reported in the incident and it is still under police investigation.

The teen is in custody.