× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Morning showers then back to sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers then colder air returns… A cold front will push through the region today, bringing us showers then a big cool down. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers this morning. Showers will taper off through midday and skies will clear this afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 60s today. Winds will crank up as the front moves through. Expect west winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30+ this afternoon. Colder air will move in behind the front. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Highs will only reach 50 on Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow but it will still be windy. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 40s this weekend. Expect sunshine on Saturday and a mix of clouds on Sunday.

We are watching a weather system to start next week. Temperatures will start near freezing Monday morning and only reach the mid 40s in the afternoon. As of now, we are expecting a few scattered showers Monday morning with the possibility of snowflakes mixing in.

Today: AM Showers (60%), PM Clearing, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/W 10-20G30+

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cooler. Highs near 50. Winds: W 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 26th

1978 F3 Tornado: Prince William Co, F1 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.