Suspect arrested after leading Portsmouth Police in a pursuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A person was taken into custody after a brief pursuit early Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police dispatchers say just before 3 a.m., officers spotted someone driving a stolen vehicle at Duke Street and Richmond Avenue.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and when the vehicle refused to pull over, a pursuit began.

The pursuit lasted about 10 minutes, according to dispatchers, and ended at Charleston Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The driver was taken into custody and no one else was in the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Police have not released the driver’s name or what charges will be filed.