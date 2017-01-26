Suffolk Recycling worker suffers serious injuries after being pinned by vehicle at work

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk Recycling worker was seriously injured on Thursday while at work, according to Police.

The worker was unloading a vehicle from a flatbed truck when the vehicle slid from the truck, pinning the worker on the ground.

The victim’s coworkers took action and were able to life the vehicle off their coworker.

The incident happened at Suffolk Recycling in the 200 block of Suburban Drive around 1:25 p.m.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.