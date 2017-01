NORFOLK, Va. – After a slow first quarter, Old Dominion (9-10, 4-4 C-USA) created a cushion in the second quarter by holding Rice (11-8, 2-6 C-USA) to four points, and ending the half on a 20-1 run. The Lady Monarchs were led by forward Jennie Simms 34 points. Simms is the nation’s second leading scorer.

This was the first of three straight home games for Old Dominion, who’s back on the court Saturday against North Texas.