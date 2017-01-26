Parents of murdered UVA student Hannah Graham fighting for DNA expansion

RICHMOND, Va. – More than two years after University of Virginia student Hannah Graham was abducted and killed, her parents are talking about their loss and how they’re fighting to expand DNA collection in Virginia.

The world knows Hannah Graham from the photos shared when she went missing in September 2014. Her parents Sue and Jon describe her as friendly, funny, loyal and a force of nature.

Hannah went missing in September 2014. She was later found murdered by Jesse Matthew, a former football player at Christopher Newport University. There, Matthew was investigated for sexual assault.

Now, the Grahams are fighting for Hannah and potential victims. They believe her killer’s criminal trespass conviction from 2010 required a DNA sample, Hannah would not have died.

“He would have immediately been linked to the brutal attack in Fairfax City in 2005 and to the murder of Morgan Harrington and he would have been in jail where he belonged. He wouldn’t have been roaming the streets of Charlottesville looking for victims and Hannah would still be alive,” said Jon.

