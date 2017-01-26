Newport News Police K-9 passes away suddenly

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police K-9’s.

Duke was one of the NNPD’s bloodhounds. He died Wednesday night with his partner MPO N. Stewart by his side. The NNPD doesn’t know his exact age but he was likely 8 or 9-years-old.

Duke joined the NNPD K-9 Team on October 1, 2013 after being adopted from the Animal Aid Society in Grafton.

The NNPD says Duke loved to work and was instrumental in helping track missing persons, but his greatest joy was public demonstration. Duke loved meeting people, especially children during school visits.

It’s still unknown if there will be a memorial service for Duke as the NNPD is still adjusting to his sudden death.