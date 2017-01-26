Live Now: President Donald Trump delivers keynote address at Philadelphia GOP retreat



President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to address congressional Republicans on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Ahead of the speeches, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, speaking privately to Republican lawmakers, laid out their legislative plans — starting with repealing Obamacare, reforming the tax code, gutting regulations and confirming Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

But McConnell warned House Republicans not to get impatient with the deliberative nature of the Senate, saying there are limits to what his conference can accomplish with 52 members in a body where 60 votes are needed to get most things accomplished. Some House Republicans were not convinced.

Yet the mood was optimistic in the congressional meeting, attendees said. At one point, McConnell got a standing ovation when he said that it was his decision to leave the final Supreme Court seat vacant in the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency, attendees said.

But with so many items left on the agenda, Republicans are eager for Trump to focus his energy on specific legislative initiatives — rather than other matters, like his call for a “major” investigation into mass fraud during the elections.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz dismissed the topic, telling reporters “On the voter fraud issue, that really happens at the county level. I don’t see any evidence. But the President has 100,000 people at the Department of Justice and if he wants to have an investigation, have at it. I just don’t see any evidence of it.”

“The oversight committee is not planning to do anything with it. If the President sees that, he’s got a 100,000 he can task with doing that.”

“I think it’s very important that people have confidence in the elections and the outcome of those elections,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state, the No. 4 GOP leader in the House.

“I view the election as history, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and go to work,” said Sen. John Thune, No. 3 in the Senate GOP leadership.

Asked about whether they were concerned about the White House not coordinating with congressional Republicans on their message and rollouts, Thune chalked up the bumpy start to a new administration in “transition” and noted that even the House and Senate Republicans often find themselves on opposite pages.

“It’s a work in progress,” Thune said with a laugh, as he looked over at McMorris Rodgers.