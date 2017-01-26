Get ready for the Polar Plunge with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Beach, Va. - This morning a small group of brave souls charged the icy Atlantic to get us ready for the 25th Annual Polar Plunge.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office has been doing a "pre-plunge" for years to show their support for Special Olympics Virginia.

This morning - along with their friends Chad and Sarah from the Special Olympics - they took a dip to kick-off the celebration.

The plunge is scheduled for February 3 and 4 between 31st and 34th streets at the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel.

The winter festival kicks off at 10:30am and the plunge begins at 2pm.

There's still time to register!

Click here to register, and be sure to check out the complete event schedule.

Come out and enjoy the fun (and the cold) with the News 3 team!