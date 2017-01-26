× First Warning Forecast: A cold start to your Friday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking falling temperatures.

A cold front will move offshore tonight. That will bring in more seasonable temperatures for this time of year. Clouds will continue to decrease overnight. Expect lows to drop into the upper 30s. Winds will continue to be breezy from the west between 10 and 15 mph.

Heading into Friday, expect plenty of sunshine, but that sunshine will be deceiving! Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. It will still be a little on the breezy side with winds from the west around 10-15 mph.

Dry conditions will continue through this weekend. Saturday will be another sunny day with highs in the mid 40s. A mixture of sunshine and clouds for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will be keeping a close eye on a little moisture that could be headed our way Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will dip into the 30s, so we could see a couple snowflakes.

Tonight: Skies will continue to clear overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s. Breezy. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Breezy. Winds:W 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows near the freezing mark. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.