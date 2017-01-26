Currituck Co. Middle students disciplined for making threats

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Currituck County Schools investigated a report of threats made by students Wednesday.

Two separate comments were made by Currituck County Middle School students that were reported to school administration. The comments also quickly spread through social media.

The school district has not released the nature or content of the threats but said that they were investigated by school administrators and the School Resource Officer.

After conducting multiple interviews, officials determined the threats were unfounded and fabricated.

Disciplinary action is being taken against involved students.

