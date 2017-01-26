Caught on camera! Man uses shovel to steal package of soap off Norfolk porch 

NORFOLK, Va. – While a man was at church, a brazen thief thought he was getting away with stolen goods and avoiding a security camera.

Felton Woodson told News 3 he couldn’t believe what he saw a man doing on his porch.

“I was in amazement. Actually, I thought about that television show Worlds Dumbest Crooks because they always commit crimes in front of the camera.”

Sunday morning, while Woodson said he was at church, he got a notification that a package was delivered to his house.

It was $20 worth of soap for his wife.

“I went to come get it when I got home and it wasn’t there,” said Woodson.

He checked his security camera and saw that the package was dropped off and about half an hour later cameras showed a guy on his porch taking it.

Woodson thinks the apparent thief was trying to avoid a security camera on the front porch and went to the side not realizing there were several cameras.

“As you can see from the video he went to a lot of effort to get it,” Woodson said.

He said this isn’t the first time thieves have hit his home.

“We’ve had things stolen before. Somebody stole my lawnmower, my weed eater. We had someone break into my car, that’s actually why I got the cameras,” said Woodson, “I’d like to have my soap back.”

Woodson said he filed a report with police and didn’t have insurance on the package so he doesn’t think he’s getting his money back or new soap.

The security camera made the color of the video look purple.