× Arson investigation underway in Virginia Beach, homeowner arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fire investigators have charged a 60-year-old woman with arson after a late morning fire broke out at her home in the 3000 block of Pewter Road.

A neighbor called 911 and reported the fire around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Units arrived at the home at 9:42 a.m.

Anita Holcomb, 60, who owns the home with her husband, was standing outside when units arrived and she admitted to starting the fire.

“She was home alone at the time of the fire and no one was injured,” a statement from Art Kohn, the fire spokesperson reads.

Investigators used an accelerant sniffing canine to search the home and traces of gasoline were discovered in three bedrooms.

The house sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

Holcomb’s son, his wife, and their three children also lived in the home but they were not home at the time. All six residents were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

Stay with News 3’s Merris Badcock for updates on this story.