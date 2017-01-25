Woman killed in Accomack County crash

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Accomack County on Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. in the 26000 block of Locustville Road, north of Stone House Road in Onley.

Police say the victim, Kristina Albrecht, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima and traveling southbound on Locustville Road when she hit a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country traveling northbound, head on.

Albrecht was transported to Shore Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was not wearing her seatbelt and was driving recklessly, which was the cause of the accident.