Waterside District to hold Chinese Lion Dance for a lucky Downtown Norfolk year

NORFOLK, Va. – The Waterside District in Norfolk has big plans to announce one of the latest additions to the area.

To celebrate the arrival of eatery Luk Fu there will be a Chinese Lion Dance on Granby Street featuring traditional lion dancers and fortune cookie surprises.

The Lion Dance will start at Granby Street and College Plaza then move down Granby for five blocks until Main Street.

The event is from 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 29.

Luk Fu will have a variety of Aiain-style cuisine and will be coming to the Waterside District in April 2017.

The Lion Dance is traditionally performed for good luck.