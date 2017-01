NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A tractor trailer incident caused a hazmat spill on I-64 Wednesday near Fort Eustis.

Virginia State Police say all westbound I-64 lanes are blocked near the 250 mile marker.

The dump truck was carrying ammonia sulphate fertilizer, VSP said.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The spill caused lanes to close down and traffic is being diverted until the situation is resolved.

