CONNECTICUT – TMZ is reporting that Mary Tyler Moore is in a hospital in grave condition.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Moore’s condition is so grim family members are coming to the hospital to say goodbye.

In 2014, Moore’s friends told The Washington Post that she had lost most of her vision due to her diabetes.

She is 80 years old.

Moore is most known for starring in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”