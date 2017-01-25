Outer Banks hotel named among best in U.S.

BUXTON, N.C. – A Buxton hotel is being recognized as one of the best hotels in the United States

The Inn on Pamilico Sound is ranked 11th out of the 25 Best Bargain Hotels in the U.S., according to travel planning and booking site TripAdvisor.

The ranking is part of the 15th year of the annual Travelers’ Choice for Hotels awards.

Award winners were determined based on millions of reviews and opinions collected from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.

