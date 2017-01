NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a school bus on Wednesday.

Newport News Police said the bus was loaded with children when the incident happened.

The crash was in the intersection of Woods Road and Harpersville Road.

Police Dispatch got a call about the incident at 3:21 p.m.

No one on the bus was injured, and the motorcycle operator was prounced dead at the scene, according to police.

