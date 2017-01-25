× First Warning Forecast: We’re tracking rain and cooler temps on the way

We’re tracking rain and cooler temps on the way….We hope you soaked up the sunshine today. We’re tracking rain, along with some cooler temperatures in your First Warning Storm Team Forecast.

As we move through our Wednesday evening, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Then, tonight, clouds will increase late, ahead of our next weather maker, a cold front. Still, tonight should be dry. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

On Thursday, grab your rain gear. The cold front will approach the area, giving way to scattered showers during the morning and possibly into the early afternoon. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible here and there. Otherwise, as we go through the mid afternoon into the evening, our skies will gradually clear. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. It’s going to be windy, with winds from the west-southwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

With the front to our south on Friday, we’re expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, along with some cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This weekend, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Scattered Showers Likely (80%). Then PM Clearing. Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/W 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Sun and Clouds. Cooler and Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Nor’easter 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

2013 Snow 1-3 inches I-95 eastward and south into NC.

