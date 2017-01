CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One adult and eight children have been displaced after an apartment fire in the 2500 block of Stowe Street.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 12:49 p.m. The fire was contained to one apartment.

No one was injured.

The nine people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.