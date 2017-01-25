Amtrak train going from Norfolk to NYC involved in crash

NORFOLK, Va. – An Amtrak train headed to New York City from Norfolk was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

An Amtrak spokesperson said Amtrak Train 84, the Northeast Regional, hit a vehicle at 9:55 a.m.

The incident happened in an area about two miles north of Quantico, Virginia.

Nintey-five passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. No one was injured.

Service on the train was temporarily suspended as authorities are investigating the crash. As of noon, it has resumed service.