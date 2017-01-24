Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam that continues to circulate.

The scammers call people in the community, posing as sheriff’s deputies. Some even “spoof” the VBSO phone number (757-385-4555).

People who answer are told they have outstanding warrants and need to turn themselves in.

In the past, they’ve also attempted to extort money from people as ‘fines’ for missed jury duty.

The VBSO says they do not contact people about outstanding warrants — that is handled by the Virginia Beach Police Department. They also say they will never ask for money over the phone.

If you receive one of these phone calls, DO NOT give your personal information or money over the phone. If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, you should file a police report by calling 757-385-8101.