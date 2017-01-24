Red panda missing from enclosure at Virginia Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Zoo officials are looking for Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, who was last seen Monday at 5 p.m.

According to the Virginia Zoo, the red panda was not in her enclosure Tuesday morning and crews began a thorough search of zoo grounds.

Staff are setting up a trap with fruit to try to lure her back. It is red panda mating season so zoo officials believe the male may have chased Sunny and could have knocked her off one of the trees in their exhibit.

Zoo staff is hopeful that Sunny is still on zoo grounds but has expanded the search to a one-mile radius from the zoo.

Zoo staff, 16 trained volunteers, Norfolk Police and other community have been helping in the search.

Norfolk Police Department brought a geothermal camera to help search the zoo grounds Tuesday night.

According to the zoo, red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal their behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself.

If you see Sunny, call or text the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

Red pandas are reddish-brown in color, with thick fur and a long tail, and similar in size to a raccoon. They can be seen on the ground, but typically are found in trees.

Sunny has been living at the Virginia Zoo since May 2016 when she came from Front Royal, the Smithsonian's Conservation Biology Institute.

