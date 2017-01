Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Talking with a special local athlete and organizer, we get the a preview of the upcoming 25th Anniversary Polar Plunge.

The 25th anniversary Polar Plunge® Festival benefiting Special Olympics Virginia, February 3-4, 2017 in Virginia Beach at the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel. The actual “plunge” takes place February 4 at 2 pm on the Virginia BEach oceanfront.

WTKR is proud to support the Polar Plunge. Get more details at www.polarplunge.com/virginia-beach