Norfolk City Council to vote on future vision for Military Circle & Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a Vision Plan for the future of the Military Circle and Military Highway areas.

The Military Circle/Military Highway Urban Development Area Study project has been underway for more than a year.

According to Norfolk officials, the Military Circle shopping center and surrounding developments need more “economic investment and revitalization that will enhance the area, contribute to the City economy and enhance the quality of life and business climate in the area.”

You can read the entire vision that will be discussed at City Council tonight here

Part of the vision includes the extension of the Tide Light Rail along the corridor.

According to the report expected to be voted on Tuesday, “the purpose of this Vision Plan is not to suggest detailed or specific development proposals for any one site or property in this area.”

During an informal Norfolk City Council session earlier this month, potential redevelopment of some property was highlighted as high density-public use, which could include entertainment options, such as an arena, or youth sports facilities.

No specific mention of an arena is included in the vision report.

The study area includes JANAF Shopping Center, Military Circle Mall and surrounding area, the area surrounding the Military Highway Light Rail Station and Sentara Leigh Hospital.