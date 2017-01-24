More HP and Compaq notebook computer batteries recalled due to fire, burn hazards

The recall for batteries of HP and Compaq notebook computers has been expanded, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The lithium-ion batteries used in the computers may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

About 101,000 units are under recall.

The expanded recall involves batteries compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario and HP Pavilion notebook computers.

The batteries were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016 and measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high.

“HP Notebook Battery” and the model number are printed on the battery. The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

The batteries were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.hp.com and other websites from March 2013 through October 2016 for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

HP has received an additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage.

Consumers should immediately remove the batteries from the notebook computers and contact HP for a free replacement battery. Until users receive a replacement battery, they should use plug the computer into AC power only.