Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbery, abduction of Virginia Beach spa employee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday for the robbery and abduction of a spa employee.

Jahlmaar Keith Overton, 25, was sentenced to 58 years in prison with 40 years suspended, leaving 18 years to serve.

Overton pleaded guilty on October 4, 2016.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Overton came into the Asian Spa on Aragona Boulevard on January 19, 2016 around 10:30 a.m.

There was only one employee in the store at the time. Overton asked the employee about services at the spa, then pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The employee didn’t have any money at the front desk and was forced at gunpoint to walk to the tip area in the hallway of the spa. There was no money, there so Overton demanded money from her purse. The employee gave him approximately $350 from her purse, then ran down the hallway to the front of the spa.

Overton chased her, caught her and threw her into some chairs. He drove away in a vehicle parked in the lot.

The employee took a picture of the vehicle, a gold Nissan Sentra, driving away from the store.

On January 23, 2016, an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department stopped Overton in the Sentra. Overton was driving on a suspended license and had a warrant out for his arrest. The Sentra was registered to Overton’s girlfriend.

Overton has previous convictions for Credit Card Theft and Credit Card Fraud.