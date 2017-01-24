LaRoy Reynolds’ road to the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - One Hampton Roads high school, three active NFL players, three Super Bowl appearances.

Maury High School, the alma mater of Kam Chancellor (Seahawks), Vinston Painter (Redskins) and LaRoy Reynolds has been represented in football's biggest game three of the past four seasons. Next Sunday, Reynolds plays for the trophy named after Coach Lombardi. Last decade, he played for Coach Quinerly and the Commodores.

"When you play sports, there`s always that one kid that you know is going to make it," explained former Maury head football coach John Quinerly. "LaRoy was that guy for me."

Quinerly saw it early. However, the NFL's read on Reynolds wasn't as quick. But maybe that's because the league only looked at LaRoy as a linebacker.

"I had him at wide receiver, I played him at running back, I played him at quarterback," recalled Quinerly.

Just a three-star recruit out of high school, Reynolds converted from safety to linebacker during his sophomore season at Virginia. Despite playing 45 games in four seasons for the Cavaliers, he wasn't drafted by an NFL team.

As a free agent, he bounced from Jacksonville to Chicago during his first three years in the league before the Falcons found him March 16th. This year, he's played in all 16 regular season games and both playoff games for Atlanta. Reynolds just needed football to give him a shot - because he's been giving football everything he has.

"What I remember about LeRoy is how passionate he was about football," Quinerly said. "While other guys were sleeping or partying, LaRoy was working and getting better."

And now Reynolds is part of only one of two teams still playing.