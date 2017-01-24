Jessica Larche “slams” for a good cause!
Norfolk, VA – News 3 This Morning anchor Jessica Larche is putting it all out there for a good cause!
On Saturday, January 28, she is partnering with ForKids in their 6th Annual Story Slam. Jessica, along with nine other Hampton Roads personalities, will be sharing their personal stories on stage as the audience drinks, dines, laughs, cries, gasps and laughs some more.
This event is a fundraiser for the remarkable ForKids organization, which is committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness for families and children. The past 5 years have been “Sold Out” successes. You have to purchase tickets in advance, but if you can’t make it, no worries! Videos of the performances will be online, and every $1 you give is a vote towards your favorite storyteller!