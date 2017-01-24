Franklin police searching for rape suspect

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman.

On Tuesday at 7:37 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of South Street in regards to a rape investigation.

The victim told police a man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her at knife point. After the assault, the man ran away.

The victim was treated and released from Southampton Memorial Hospital.

Investigators have obtained warrants for 26-year-old Antowan Franklin. Franklin’s last known address is in the 500 block of West Second Avenue. Police say the victim is familiar with Franklin.

He is wanted for Franklin is wanted for rape, forcible sodomy, abduction, and entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson.

Franklin should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about Antowan Franklin’s whereabouts, call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1,000 while remaining anonymous.